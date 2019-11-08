Cleveland police ask for info in shooting that left one injured, dozens of rifle rounds at scene

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information in a shooting that left one man injured.

It happened at St. Clair Avenue and East 155th Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Police said shots were fired, hitting a 30-year-old man in the leg. Several cars were struck by stray bullets, including one with two children inside. They were not hurt.

Investigators recovered more than 50 rifle rounds at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Coleman at 216-623-2576. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.