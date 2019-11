Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Cleveland firefighter is being treated at the hospital, after falling through the floor while battling a house fire.

The fire broke out in the 12800 block of Gay Ave. around 4 a.m. Friday.

The firefighter had minor injuries and is in stable condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

It took more than an hour for firefighters to get the flames under control.

No one inside the home was hurt.

There's no word on what caused the fire.