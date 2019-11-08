Chilly temps heading into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Bye-bye lake-effect snow, at least through the weekend!

Here are the latest snow totals as of the latest reports. We had some reports of up to 4 inches.

High pressure is building in and will stick around through much of the weekend translating into a milder and pleasant weekend overall.

Here’s the forecast to help plan your leaf raking/blowing:

BROWNS GAME: The weather looks dry with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff. There’s a very slim chance of a rogue shower late in the game.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: There are several chances for significant lake effect snow early to midweek next week. A general snow is also shaping up for Veterans Day this Monday.

This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years! The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15th was 1986!

