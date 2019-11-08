Live video and blog: Winter weather creates problems in Northeast Ohio

Cars slide off the road during morning commute in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation worked throughout the night to keep roads clear.

Many drivers in Geauga County still ran into slick spots throughout the morning.

Farmington Township Fire Department posted photos from several incidents on the road Friday.

There was an accident around 3:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Old State Road in Parkman Township.

A picture from the scene showed a vehicle and trailer off the side of the road.

In another incident, a vehicle flipped onto its hood in Farmington Township.

It happened around 5 a.m. on SR-88.

There are no reports of injuries.

