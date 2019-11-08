Boutique pops up for the holiday season

Posted 11:41 am, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

Jump start your holiday shopping! A new boutique called BluEyeDog has popped up in Peninsula. It`s packed with all sorts of one of a kind gifts. BluEyeDog is located on Main Street.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.