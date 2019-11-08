Besto Pesto: Lou Maglio’s recipe for the perfect quick & tasty topping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Easy to make and always a crowd pleaser!

FOX 8's Own Lou Maglio is sharing one of his favorite recipes with you.  Lou says he uses this pesto recipe all year round and loves that it's simple to make. In fact, it only uses a couple of ingredients!

Lou Maglio’s Besto Pesto

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • ¾ grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley (Optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Combine basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and nuts in the bowl of a food processor or blender.
  2. Blend to a smooth paste.
  3. Add parsley if desired.

OPTIONAL PREP

For a sweeter flavor toast pine nuts.

