Authorities: Alcohol and speed blamed for deadly crash in Greenwich Township

Posted 8:51 am, November 8, 2019

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WJW)-  The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a deadly crash in Huron County.

It happened Thursday around 10:20 p.m. on Plymouth East Road east of SR 13 in Greenwich Township.

Authorities say, David France Jr., 18, was driving a 1998 Buick Regal eastbound on Plymouth East Road when he lost control of his car and went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch.

The car flipped over several times, before coming to a rest in a farm field.

According to police, unsafe speed and alcohol are being blamed for the crash.

 

