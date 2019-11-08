Accused drunk driver who was driving with chicken on his shoulder gets arrrested

OAK CREEK, WI (WISN) — Oak Creek police made a drunken driving arrest Sunday that officers won’t soon forget.

A 911 caller said a man was swerving down the road with a bird on his shoulder.

Sure enough, when police pulled the man over near Howell Avenue and Centennial Drive on Sunday he had a chicken with him.

Distracted driving is nothing new, and unfortunately, drunken driving is all too common, but the chicken took it to another level.

“There’s a guy behind us. … He’s driving really reckless, but he has a hawk in his car,” a 911 caller said.

Oak Creek police found out it wasn’t a hawk but a brown chicken.

They pulled it from the car and put it in the back of the squad car with the driver’s cousin.

According to the officer’s report, besides numerous open cans of beer, he also noticed “a live chicken that was fluttering around the inside of the vehicle.”

It was the third drunken driving arrest for 42-year-old Ernesto Martinez-Garnica of Milwaukee. He is free on bail.

The chicken is safe. It was taken to Milwaukee animal control, where it’s being kept in what’s called safe keep until the owner claims it.

The chicken, whose name is Teresa, is not up for adoption.