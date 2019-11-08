3 defendants held without bond in Dayton detective’s shooting death

Posted 3:40 pm, November 8, 2019

Jorge DelRio (Photo courtesy: Dayton police)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A magistrate has ordered that three men charged in the death of an Ohio police detective remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.

Authorities 55-year-old say Jorge Del Rio was shot in the face Monday while working with a federal drug taskforce serving a search warrant in Dayton. He died Thursday.

On Friday, federal authorities added charges that could bring death sentences if the defendants are convicted.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nathan Goddard is charged with intentionally killing an officer aiding a federal criminal investigation. Forty-year-old Lionel Combs III and 39-year-old Cahke Cortner were charged with causing death with a firearm during a drug trafficking or violent crime.

Goddard and Combs will get court-appointed attorneys. Cortner’s lawyer, Dennis Lieberman, says Cortner had a gun legally and didn’t fire it.

