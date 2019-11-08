20-foot-tall ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp traveling around Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Think you saw a giant leg lamp traveling through Cleveland? No, you're not imagining things.

An inflatable 20-foot-tall leg lamp will be touring around the city for the next three to four weeks. The iconic leg lamp was featured in the classic 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. A portion of the movie was filmed in Cleveland.

The giant, inflatable leg lamp was made by Inflatable Images out of Brunswick, Ohio. Its official debut will be at the finish line of the A Christmas Story Run 5K/10K on December 7.

The race beings at 9 a.m. and starts in the center of Cleveland. The 10K runs to the A Christmas Story House & Museum and back to the original starting point at Public Square. The 5K runners will run to the house.

Registration for the run is still open and costs $55 per person.

Participants will receive a themed A Christmas Story Run long sleeved t-shirt, an unique race bib, a collector’s edition A Christmas Story Run finisher medal, and free admission to A Christmas Story House & Museum, which can be used anytime between the first packet pickup through December 31.

After it's debut at the race, the inflatable leg lamp will be installed on the side lawn of the A Christmas Story House & Museum. You can view the inflatable outside the museum beginning on December 9.

