Steve Carell admits to having a favorite kid

Steve Carell acknowledges that he told a few lies during a Burning Questions segment on “Ellen.”

But when he answered “yes” to having a favorite kid, he sounded pretty convincing. (Carell shares two children, Elisabeth, born in 2001, and John, born in 2004, with wife Nancy Carell.)

“The Morning Show” actor first said his favorite job before getting into acting was “produce,” then quickly admitted wrapping fruit into plastic at a grocery store was “really not” his favorite.

“Is this called burning lies?” he joked.

His best beauty tip was “pluck” and three words to best describe himself were, “Here’s Steve Carell.”

As Carell and DeGeneres got into a rapid fire back and forth, she asked Carell, “Do you have a favorite child?”

He quickly replied “yes,” while laughing. No further explanation.

When DeGeneres told him to name what he brings to someone’s house when he visits, he said veggie dip and “ridged potato chips.” When she egged him on that he can land a Super Bowl commercial if he names the brand, Carell quickly interrupted with, “Ruffles.”

While we can’t be sure what he’s made up and what he’s telling the truth on, Carell said he doesn’t like high-waisted jeans and loved kissing The Rock in “Get Smart,” calling it “pretty great.”