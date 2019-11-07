Smoked salmon sold in Ohio recalled due to botulism concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mill Stream Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of Cold Smoked Salmon because it could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

That's a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

It can cause symptoms like dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The recalled product was sold between March 6, 2019 and September 17, 2019 in vacuum sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz. The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

The salmon was sold in two dozen states, including Ohio.

