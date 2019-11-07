Smoked salmon sold in Ohio recalled due to botulism concerns

Posted 5:36 am, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

Mill Stream Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of Cold Smoked Salmon because it could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

That's a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

It can cause symptoms like dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The recalled product was sold between March 6, 2019 and September 17, 2019 in vacuum sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz. The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

The salmon was sold in two dozen states, including Ohio.

More information here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.