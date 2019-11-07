Show Info: November 7, 2019
Thanksgiving Dessert
Emily Tavag, of Mama Bear Bakery, shares a few creative Thanksgiving desserts – pumpkin cheesecake and cranberry apple pie.
Mama Bear Bakery
December 1st 11a-4p
Wildroots Crocker Park
Legacy Village Holiday Market
12p-6p December 7th
https://MamaBearBakeryCle.com
The Band’s Visit
Now – Nov 24
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Apex Skin
Dr. Garcia from Apex Skin discusses their Purple Heart Project.
Deby’s Designs
Deby Romaniw, owner of Deby’s Designs, shares her locally made fused art glass, jewelry, ornaments & more!
How to Control Holiday Spending
Amy Schultz, Money Coach & CEO of SmartGirlMoney, helps to control holiday spending.
Fig Leaf Coffee
Tom Nemeth from Fig Leaf Coffee Company chats about his locally roasted coffee and how you can roast your own beans at home!
Clover Electric
Mike Talty, Certified Journeyman Electrician from Clover Electric, has several tips to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.