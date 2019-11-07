× Show Info: November 7, 2019

Thanksgiving Dessert

Emily Tavag, of Mama Bear Bakery, shares a few creative Thanksgiving desserts – pumpkin cheesecake and cranberry apple pie.

Mama Bear Bakery

December 1st 11a-4p

Wildroots Crocker Park

Legacy Village Holiday Market

12p-6p December 7th

https://MamaBearBakeryCle.com

The Band’s Visit

Now – Nov 24

Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

Apex Skin

Dr. Garcia from Apex Skin discusses their Purple Heart Project.

Deby’s Designs

Deby Romaniw, owner of Deby’s Designs, shares her locally made fused art glass, jewelry, ornaments & more!

How to Control Holiday Spending

Amy Schultz, Money Coach & CEO of SmartGirlMoney, helps to control holiday spending.

Fig Leaf Coffee

Tom Nemeth from Fig Leaf Coffee Company chats about his locally roasted coffee and how you can roast your own beans at home!

Clover Electric

Mike Talty, Certified Journeyman Electrician from Clover Electric, has several tips to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.