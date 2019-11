GRAVETTE, Ark. — A school in Arkansas is celebrating a certified service dog who just had her very first school photo taken.

According to a post on the Gravette Upper Elementary Facebook page, Tosha is a service dog for a fifth grader who has seizures.

The school wrote:

“She sat so nicely for her very first school pictures last week!! We are proud of how well she has acclimated to the culture here at GUE…and how well our students have welcomed her into our family.”