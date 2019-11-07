× Report: Kristen Bell returning to narrate ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot on HBO Max

NEW YORK (WJW) — “You know you love me.” Gossip Girl fans can likely hear Kristen Bell’s voice as they read that line.

Well, luckily for those who love the drama of the New York City’s Upper East Side, Bell has agreed to narrate the show’s upcoming reboot, according to Variety.

HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia due to launch in 2020, announced in July that they had given a direct-to-series order for a Gossip Girl reboot.

The service has given the show an order of 10 one-hour episodes from the original Gossip Girl team, including executive producers Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, according to details released by HBO Max.

Now, sources are releasing more about the upcoming series, such as Bell returning to the show.

The 39-year-old actress portrayed the mysterious narrator during the original series, which ran from 2007 – 2012.

“Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl,” the producers told the The Hollywood Reporter in a statement Thursday.

The reboot will center on a new generation of New York private school students and addresses how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since the original Gossip Girl website “went dark.”

Bell is the only original cast member to return to the series thus far. It is currently unknown if any of her former cast members will be making an appearance on the new show.

Continuing coverage, here.