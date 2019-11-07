Report: Cleveland Browns, center JC Tretter reach 3-year extension agreement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns and center Joseph Carl “JC” Tretter Jr. have reached a three-year extension agreement.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $32.5 million with $23 million in guaranteed money.

Sources: The #Browns and center JC Tretter are in agreement on a three-year, $32.5M extension that includes more than $23M guaranteed. Quietly, he’s playing his best football and is among the best in football. Tretter, by the way, went to Cornell, ever heard of it? 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2019

The 28-year-old football player was set to become a free agent this offseason.

Tretter played college football at Cornell University and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. The Browns signed Tretter to a three-year $16.75 million contract in 2017.

He has started in all 40 games at center since joining the Cleveland Browns.

