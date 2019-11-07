Rapper T.I. faces social media backlash for comments about daughter’s virginity

Rapper and actor T.I. is facing backlash on social media for comments he made on a podcast about his daughter’s virginity.

According to BuzzFeed News, the rapper made the comments during a discussion with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on “Ladies Like Us.”

He was asked whether he’s had the “sex talk” with his daughters and talked about how he’s handled it with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris.

“Not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he said. “Yes, I go with her.”

He said the yearly visits started right after her 16th birthday.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said. “He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

T.I. acknowledged that doctors told him the hymen can be broken in other ways besides sex.

But he said his daughter doesn’t ride a bike, ride a horse, or participate in any athletic activities.

“So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.”

“I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” T.I. said on the podcast.

He faced a backlash on social media:

asking a doctor to check your daughter to see if she has been having sex is humiliating & sick af. & you can’t even always tell by a broken hymen. you can break your hymen by hurting yourself on a bike seat. — patrisha (@patrishaluxe) November 6, 2019

So instead of celebrating the fact that his child lived another year, TI spends his time hyper-fixating on whether or not her hymen is intact? This is so overwhelmingly weird and toxic and he needs to be stopped — 𝑺𝒁𝑨'𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑾𝒊𝒈 (@sammyhammy727) November 6, 2019

“my results” its her body not yours 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Avenge Latasha Harlins (@race_jones) November 6, 2019

Policing girls and teen's sexuality messes them up when they reach adulthood. This situation is an extreme example of this. When your parent was the first to cross these boundaries, you're already being taught you don't have any sexual agency. This is harmful parenting. — Natelegé Whaley (@natelege_) November 6, 2019

This hymen talk is very strange and at the core of it teaches your daughters their bodies aren’t theirs. Don’t do that. — ❂ (@sweetseducingdy) November 6, 2019

Some people did support him:

I wish T.I. was my dad 💯 if I can get anything in this world back my virginity would be it ! — Kae (@_Kvmara_) November 7, 2019

@Tip as a black woman raised by a single black male…I see nothing wrong with a father trying to preserve his daughters virginity and innocence. Personally, eff all y’all with something to sayy bc where y’all daddies at? Where y’all baby daddies at? Jealous much!????? — 🌈M͞͞r͞͞s͞͞. ᴬˢᴴᴸᴱᵞJ⃣o⃣n⃣e⃣s⃣ (@jonez_mrs) November 7, 2019

Deyjah Harris has not made a public comment about the remarks her father made. But she liked several comments criticizing what he said.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Jennifer Gunter, a prominent OB/GYN, explained that the hymen is not a virginity indicator.

This is horrible on so many levels. Let me educate you all about the hymen 1/12 https://t.co/fJHWIOg7sz — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

The hymen is a left over collection of cells that typically partially occludes the vaginal opening. Many mammals have hymen. Humans, dogs, cats, camels, elephants etc. if this were for marriage/a social construct of virginity then other mammals would not have them. 2/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

The hymen is more rigid at birth and provides more covering for the first 3 years to keep urine and feces out of the infant vagina, which lacks estrogen so is very sensitive to irritants. 3/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

When most children become continent coincides with the time the hymen starts to take on different shapes and flexibility because evolution no longer cares. 4/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

Yes, the hymen is like baby teeth. It served a biological purpose for a narrow developmental window and then when no longer needed is discarded. 5/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

The hymen is no virginity indicator, 50% of sexually active teens do not have a disrupted hymen. The hymen is often very flexible. 6/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

What about blood stained sheets on the wedding night? 2/3 of women have no bleeding with first coitus and for those who do it is usually spotting. The hymen does not have a rich blood supply. Blood stained sheets come from sexual trauma. 7/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

Also 2/3 of women have no pain with first coitus. 8/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

Some people think the hymen would tell a man if the wedding night baby was his. Um, no. Chance of conception from single act of sex 2-5%, for most of evolution mortality in 1st year very high. Evolution doesn’t invest in 1-2.5% chances. 9/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

Also, if paternity were evolutionarily so important, why invest in the first baby only? Or why not have an elephant’s hymen that only breaks in childbirth? 10/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

The hymen means nothing physically and hymen exams are medically not a thing and are unnecessary. And support a disgusting patriarchal trope. 11/12 pic.twitter.com/D1EjoqZeiB — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019