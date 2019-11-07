Rapper T.I. faces social media backlash for comments about daughter’s virginity

Rapper and actor T.I. is facing backlash on social media for comments he made on a podcast about his daughter’s virginity.
According to BuzzFeed News, the rapper made the comments during a discussion with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on “Ladies Like Us.”
He was asked whether he’s had the “sex talk” with his daughters and talked about how he’s handled it with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris.
“Not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he said. “Yes, I go with her.”
He said the yearly visits started right after her 16th birthday.
“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said. “He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”
T.I. acknowledged that doctors told him the hymen can be broken in other ways besides sex.
But he said his daughter doesn’t ride a bike, ride a horse, or participate in any athletic activities.
“So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.”
“I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” T.I. said on the podcast.
He faced a backlash on social media:
Some people did support him:
Deyjah Harris has not made a public comment about the remarks her father made. But she liked several comments criticizing what he said.
In a series of tweets, Dr. Jennifer Gunter, a prominent OB/GYN, explained that the hymen is not a virginity indicator.