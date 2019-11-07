Rain, then snow, with blast of cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We're feeling our high temperatures for the day Thursday morning.

Showers across Northeast Ohio have already started.

It will be a wet drive into work. You'll want to plan for some extra time.

The temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 20s today, with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will begin turning into snow between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. as temperatures drop.

Another band of snow will come through at 3 p.m.

By evening rush hour, there probably won't be much snow left.

A lot of it will melt.

We'll see localized lake-effect snow Friday.

Most areas won't see huge amounts of snow, but it will remain cold.

Highs will top out around freezing.

