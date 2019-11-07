× Panera Bread to Offer Free Meals on Veterans Day

Panera Bread’s largest franchisee Covelli Enterprises will salute those in uniform with a free You Pick Two® beginning at 11am on Monday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day at its 49 Panera Bread locations in Northeast Ohio. The company has made it an annual tradition to provide all veterans and military service members with free You Pick Two® meals at its participating bakery-cafés and has exceeded $1.7 million in food and monetary donations since 2011.

Free You Pick Two® meals for veterans and service members began in the Covelli-owned Panera Bread cafes in 2011, and since then the company has given away nearly 150,000 free meals to service men and women and veterans. To participate, service members and veterans need only wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers at participating Panera Bread locations.

“Without the sacrifice and bravery of our men and women in uniform, we wouldn’t have a country to live in let alone a business to run,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “This is a small thank you for a very big reason. We are grateful to all veterans and service members for the freedoms they have afforded us.”

The complimentary You Pick Two® meal will be honored beginning at 11am on Veterans Day Monday, November 11 and includes a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flatbreads, or mac and cheese.

Covelli Enterprises’ support for veterans groups is not limited to food donations on Veterans Day. Throughout the month of November, the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton bakery-cafes are raising funds through their Community Breadbox® at the registers to benefit Greater Cleveland Fisher House. All funds raised through these canisters will be donated to the cause. Fisher House Foundation donates “comfort homes” which are built on the grounds of major military and VA Medical centers. These homes enable family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful times – during the hospitalization for an unexpected illness, disease, or injury.

About Covelli Enterprises

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 315 bakery-cafés in eight states. The company donates more than $32 million annually to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. For more information, visit Covelli.com or find us on Facebook (fb.com/covellienterprises) or Instagram (@covellienterprises).