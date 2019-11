MENTOR, Ohio — A man and woman were arrested at a fast food restaurant for reportedly robbing a 14-year-old.

According to the Mentor Police Department, it happened Nov. 5.

Dawn Hall faces a charge of theft, and Don Socosky Jr. faces charges of complicity to theft and resisting arrest.

Police say the 14-year-old left cash on the counter while ordering food. The pair then stole the cash from the counter.

Both suspects are to appear Thursday in Mentor Municipal Court.