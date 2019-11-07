Oversize load will move at a parade’s pace in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio - A high-voltage transformer is being escorted in Medina County Thursday.

The transformer weighs 150 tons and is on a trailer that is 16 feet wide and over 100 feet long.

Crews are escorting it so they can lift wires and traffic signals along the way.

It's being delivered to a substation in Brook Park.

Starting at 9 a.m., it will leave the parking lot of Hollos Papercraft and head down Pearl Road to its final destination.

It is going to be traveling at about 3 mph, so be sure to find another route.

