Ohio governor signs repeal of state sales tax on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a measure repealing Ohio’s sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday. It was included in another bill that provides a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, and Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, co-sponsored the original legislation repealing the so-called “pink tax.”

Gov. DeWine also signed SB 26 today, including a sales tax exemption for period products, making clean, appropriate feminine items more accessible to women and girls in our state! (Take effect in 90 days) For more info, visit the OH Legislature website. https://t.co/xp76mOhMia — Brigid Kelly (@brigidekelly) November 7, 2019

THE PINK TAX HAS BEEN AXED! Sales taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products have officially been cut. Thank you @GovMikeDeWine for signing SB 26! This bill will reduce the tax burden on Ohio women & make the law more equitable. pic.twitter.com/pSJv3lzFLt — Representative Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) November 6, 2019

Most states still tax tampons and other menstrual products, including pads and cups. They’re often classified as “luxury items” rather than necessities that might not be taxed, such as food or medical supplies.

Ohio is among about a dozen states that have recently changed such policies.