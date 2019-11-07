ODOT lays out plans for first snow of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation crews are ready to hit the highways Thursday evening and Friday morning as Northeast Ohio gets ready for its first few inches of snow this season.

Salt crews and plow truck drivers started preparing for the winter weather season early in the fall.

They go through training and put their equipment through a strict 150-point inspection before venturing out.

For the next 24 hours, ODOT crews will carefully watch the forecast and monitor the situation on the roads as the weather changes.

Amanda McFarland, ODOT District 12 Spokesperson, says the warm pavement temperatures will likely keep this first small storm from becoming a major problem in most areas.

“The pavement temperatures this time of year are still pretty high, we haven’t had a really good cold streak yet to get that ground super frozen so the pavement temperatures are hovering right around 40 degrees, well above freezing so I don’t anticipate any kind of slick conditions because of this rain or because of the lack of pretreating,” McFarland said.

Because rain is expected Thursday afternoon in many areas crews will not be pretreating the roads.