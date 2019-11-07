× Mother of murdered son sues Cleveland mayor, police chief

CLEVELAND– The mother of a homicide victim filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams on Thursday.

The mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, 22, is a suspect in the murder of Antonio Parra, 30, on Aug. 28, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. That happened two months after Frank Q. Jackson allegedly assaulted a 18-year-old woman.

Andrea Parra’s lawsuit accused the two city leaders of covering up Frank Q. Jackson’s involvement in the No Limit 700 street gang. It also stated Mayor Frank Jackson used his influence to obstruct investigation and prosecution. The lawsuit listed Frank Q. Jackson’s repeated run-ins with the law.

“Antonio Parra would be alive today if not for the culture of impunity fostered by the Mayor’s intentional obstruction of justice in cases involving alleged criminal conduct by his grandson,” said the lawsuit, which was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Witnesses said they say two suspects fled the scene of the murder in a car that was registered to Frank Q. Jackson. The homicide investigation lead Cleveland police to Mayor Jackson’s home.

Frank Q. Jackson is also accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in June. Initially, the city prosecutors declined to file charges against the mayor’s grandson in the assault. Later, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced he was indicted for felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply.

The victim of the June 10 assault said Frank Q. Jackson choked her, punched her and hit her with a metal truck hitch. Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police said city prosecutors did not file charges because the 18-year-old victim did not want to pursue them.

