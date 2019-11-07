Mother arrested after 3-month-old has BAC of .359% in Springfield Township

Posted 7:23 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

Police say in late October, her daughter was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after she became sick.

Doctors determined the child had a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) of .359%, according to a press release.

The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol.

She's been booked in the Summit County Jail.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 39.243449 by -84.511732.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.