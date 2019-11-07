Man paralyzed in violent fight caught on video at a Pittsburgh McDonald’s

**Warning: Some may find the video below graphic in nature**

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The family of a Pennsylvania man who is now paralyzed following a fight with several women outside a Pittsburgh McDonald’s is not sure if he will ever walk again.

KDKA reports Marc Conn, 62, was brutally assaulted outside the restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh at around 10:15 p.m. Monday. The attack was caught on video and circulated on Facebook.

Conn is currently in the hospital after undergoing a five-hour surgery on his spine. His family also said his vocal cords were crushed, along with one side of his face, so he is unable to speak.

Surveillance video shows Conn and his longtime girlfriend, Billie Joe Goldsworthy, inside the restaurant when an argument started between Conn and an unknown man.

Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, and two McDonald’s employees intervened.

Conn punched back, and the couple was then pushed by employees from the restaurant. Police say Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers. She was pepper sprayed, dragged to the ground by her hair and punched repeatedly.

The criminal complaint states Conn saw Goldsworthy on the ground and attempted to help her. He was then struck from behind. Video footage shows Conn being punched in the back of the head and fell face-first onto the pavement.

One of the McDonald’s workers, Roneese Davis, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. Another worker, Kaniya Martin, faces a charge of simple assault.

The criminal complaint states that Martin told her boss she was getting ready to clean the lobby when Goldsworthy “had a conflict” with another person. Martin said she “went over to calm it down.”

“She push me twice, so yes, I punch her back and her boyfriend hit me so I punch him back. I even told them to leave before they hit me,” she said in the criminal complaint.

As of Wednesday, Conn was still paralyzed and in the hospital.

Read more here.