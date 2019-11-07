Maintenance update caused text messages sent months ago to deliver to phones overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJW) – Social media users reported waking up to strange text messages Thursday morning that seemed out of context.

My friend recieved a text from me at 5am, that I did not send. We both had screen shots, and his clearly shows a text from me saying "I sent you an email", and mine doesn't. I have galaxy/verizon, he has iphone/tmobile. — Matthew Hagan 🇺🇸 (@mjhagan75) November 7, 2019

Oh hi! 🙋🏼‍♀️ Well now I got my reminder who I was dating this past Valentine’s Day. What a bizarre thing this is!! https://t.co/8FDwF9UXHo — Leslie Liberty (@hotskillet) November 7, 2019

Yep…yep…lol this is a thing that happened. Seriously, her not getting that message ruined our Valentine's. But it's all good now! Floated around in the phone ether until JUST NOW 😂 — Prophet 🛩 PAX SOUTH! (@PropheticDr34ms) November 7, 2019

According to the Indianapolis Star, the texts were composed months ago and were sent at early hours of the morning Thursday as a result of a maintenance update conducted on Wednesday night.

The update was for a text messaging platform that services multiple major cell phone carriers.

There is reportedly not an issue with your service provider or your cell phone.

T-mobile officials told the newspaper that it was a “third party vendor issue” that impacted both iOS and Android users on multiple networks.

The update caused some customers to have older text messages resent to their devices.

The newspaper reports that service providers were quickly made aware of the issue and it has since been resolved.

They also say this “cross-carrier conundrum” comes just weeks after Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon all announced they would be using a next-gen text messaging platform called the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative. This platform is expected to eventually replace SMS messaging, which is the current texting platform.

The carriers reportedly plan to launch the new service in early 2020 on Android devices.