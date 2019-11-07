Law enforcement gathers at hospital to honor Dayton detective shot in drug raid

DAYTON, Ohio – Officers are lining the halls of Grandview Medical Center in Dayton Thursday to honor Detective Jorge DelRio.

Detective DelRio was shot during a drug raid Monday night.

Dayton’s police chief says his injuries are not survivable.

Doctors will remove his organs so they can be donated.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

