Law enforcement gathers at hospital to honor Dayton detective shot in drug raid

DAYTON, Ohio – Officers are lining the halls of Grandview Medical Center in Dayton Thursday to honor Detective Jorge DelRio.

We are both humbled & grateful for the outpouring of support we've received for Det. Jorge DelRio, his family & friends & his law enforcement family.

A former #DEA colleague of Det. DelRio said, "Jorge, regardless of agency, brought people together." And he continues to do so. pic.twitter.com/tsvRiMrCcQ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 6, 2019

Detective DelRio was shot during a drug raid Monday night.

Dayton’s police chief says his injuries are not survivable.

Doctors will remove his organs so they can be donated.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Continuing coverage here.