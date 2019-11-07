× ‘Hamilton’ is coming back to Cleveland in 2020 — here’s everything you need to know!

CLEVELAND — “Hamilton” is returning to Playhouse Square in 2020.

The six-week engagement is from Sept. 22 – Nov. 1.

In a press release, Playhouse Square said there are a limited number of new season ticket packages that go on sale Monday, Nov. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. To purchase, you can call 216-640-8800 or visit playhousesquare.org.

“My absolute favorite question that people ask me is will ‘HAMILTON’ ever come back?” says Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square President and CEO. “Yes! For the rest of our lives ‘HAMILTON’ will be coming back! We were one of the first cities to see it and one of the first cities to get the return for the most in-demand show of a generation.”

Playhouse Square said the new five-show package will include “Hamilton,” as well as “Anastasia,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “My Fair Lady,” and Disney’s “Frozen.”

Playhouse Square donors and current 2019-2020 Broadway Series season ticket holders will receive an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to purchase Hamilton tickets in spring 2020. Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public in summer 2020.

