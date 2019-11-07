× FOX 8 I-Team: Deputies shoot suspect in Ashtabula Township

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Sheriff Bill Johnson confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that a shooting involving deputies took place early Thursday morning.

The sheriff said one suspect was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured.

The shooting happened on East 39th Street in Ashtabula Township around 7 a.m.

The sheriff said agents with the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been called to the scene and will handle the investigation.

“It’s still early on in the investigation so this is all we can release at this time,” the sheriff said.