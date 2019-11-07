Fox 8 Gender Reveal: Doubling down! Sisters Brittany and Jessica, both married to Kyles, are having…

In our final gender reveal of the week, we’re doubling down!

Sisters Brittany Johnson Markie and Jessica Johnson Benton are both expecting. They’re here with Markie’s husband, Kyle, and Jessica’s husband, Kyle. Yes, two Kyles! And what’s more, they’re both due on Feb. 25.

Brittany and Kyle live in Cuyahoga Falls. She was actually pregnant last spring, but lost the baby. Three months later, she found out she was pregnant again.

“We knew we were blessed, but didn’t know how blessed we were,” she said.

Brittany is the younger sister and said she always told Jessica it would be fun to go through pregnancies together. In fact, while she was pregnant with the baby she lost, Jessica was also pregnant and also miscarried.

“We are so excited to be experiencing this together, and we just know God had a plan for us, and this must be it,” Brittany said.

Jessica and Kyle live outside of Cincinnati. They have a 5-year-old daughter.

All of them love Vegas! So they’re getting a Vegas-themed gender reveal.

