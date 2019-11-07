Driver pleads guilty in crash that pinned man under tow truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- The man accused of severely injuring a tow tow driver in a crash in Fairview Park earlier this year appeared in court on Thursday.

Roy Hollingsworth, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, driving under the influence and drug possession.

The tow truck driver was putting a car on his truck on Lorain Road at West 204th Street on March 18. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Hollingsworth crashed head on into the parked tow truck, trapping the victim's leg underneath.

The victim's leg was amputated.

Hollingsworth had cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in his system, according to the indictment. Police said a cruiser and the tow truck had emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

“This defendant’s selfish decisions nearly took the life of a man who was simply trying to do his job. He will be held accountable for his reckless actions," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

Hollingsworth will be sentenced on Dec. 19.

