× Cuyahoga County executive recommends David Schilling be appointed sheriff

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish recommended that Interim Sheriff David Schilling’s appointment be made permanent.

Schilling, a 25-year of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, stepped into the role on Aug. 9, following Sheriff Clifford Pinkney’s retirement.

“I am pleased to recommend the appointment of Interim Sheriff Schilling to Council for the position of Sheriff,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, in a news release on Thursday. “Interim Sheriff Schilling is a long-time, very well-respected member of the Sheriff’s Department. In a time of turmoil, Interim Sheriff Schilling has done a terrific job of not only stabilizing the Sheriff’s Department and the jail, but he has helped to set the entire department on a strong path forward. Morale has improved significantly under his leadership.”

The county said Schilling has decades worth of experience conducting investigations and supervising.

The appointment recommendation comes amid ongoing scrutiny at the Cuyahoga County Jail, following a series of inmate deaths, indictments of corrections officers and lawsuits.

More stories on the Cuyahoga County Jail here