Cold temperatures, lake effect snow heading to Northeast Ohio

November 7, 2019
CLEVELAND - The general burst of snow is exiting southeast, and lake-effect snow is lurking which will develop tonight and end Friday afternoon.

You can see the bulls-eye area below in the heart of Geauga County.  A few inches could accumulate in those neighborhoods.  Stay tuned for the latest forecast as that band develops.

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: We’ll be in stuck in an ‘active’ cycle with clipper systems every few days.  Saturday will be dry.

BROWNS GAME: The weather looks dry at this time with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff.

There are several chances for significant lake effect snow early to midweek next week.  A general snow is also shaping up for Veterans Day this Monday. This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years. The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15 was 1986!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

