FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own in November.

Samuel Felton, Jr. is a retired marine.

He has been involved in the Lorain veteran community for more than 45 years.

In 2018, the city of Lorain named a street after him as recognition of his contributions to our nation.

He'll be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Thursday.

