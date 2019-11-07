Cleveland police say woman snuck into St. Ignatius High School, stole valuables from students

Posted 4:49 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, November 7, 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are working to identify a woman accused of stealing from students at St. Ignatius High School on October 30.

According to the department, the suspect is captured on surveillance cameras sneaking in through a side door after another student opens it to leave.

She allegedly walked around the hallway and searched multiple book bags sitting on a bench.

Police said she got away with two laptops, a cellphone and ear phones.

She then went to the Wendy’s across the street and got into a red SUV, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.

