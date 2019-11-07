Carlos Santana wins Silver Slugger Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana is officially a Silver Slugger Award winner!
Louisville Slugger, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball, announced the winners of the 2019 Silver Slugger Awards Thursday night.
The Silver Slugger Award is considered the top offensive award in the MLB. The season’s best players at each position were selected in a vote by MLB coaches and managers in their respective leagues.
This is the first time Santana has won the award.
Each of the 18 winning players will take home a three-foot-tall, beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award trophy from Louisville Slugger to honor their achievements. Each trophy bears a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league.
Following is a complete list of the winners:
2019 LOUISVILLE SLUGGER® SILVER SLUGGER™ AWARD WINNERS*
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- Mitch Garver, Minnesota Twins
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- George Springer, Houston Astros
- Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
- Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
- Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
- Anthony Redon, Washington Nationals
- J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ronald Acuña, Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks