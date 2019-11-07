Carlos Santana wins Silver Slugger Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana is officially a Silver Slugger Award winner!

All-Star starter to a Silver Slugger. What a year for @TheRealSlamtana! Congrats, Carlos! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IV539gpWxh — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 7, 2019

Louisville Slugger, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball, announced the winners of the 2019 Silver Slugger Awards Thursday night.

The Silver Slugger Award is considered the top offensive award in the MLB. The season’s best players at each position were selected in a vote by MLB coaches and managers in their respective leagues.

This is the first time Santana has won the award.

Each of the 18 winning players will take home a three-foot-tall, beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award trophy from Louisville Slugger to honor their achievements. Each trophy bears a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league.

Following is a complete list of the winners:

2019 LOUISVILLE SLUGGER® SILVER SLUGGER™ AWARD WINNERS*

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Mitch Garver, Minnesota Twins

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

George Springer, Houston Astros

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

Anthony Redon, Washington Nationals

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronald Acuña, Jr., Atlanta Braves

Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

