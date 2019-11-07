At least 13 cars, homes vandalized in Lorain neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — People who live on the east side of Lorain are keeping their cars off the streets after a series of vandalism incidents to vehicles and homes over the weekend.

“Sunday afternoon I was playing my PS4 with a friend. I told him I would be right back because I had to use the restroom and when I got done, I heard the doorbell ring,” said Daniel Yambrisak who lives on Nevada Avenue.

It was police who were there to inform him that vandals were spray painting cars and homes in the neighborhood.

The officer also informed him that his truck was currently covered in pink profanity and a smiley face.

Police say at least 13 cars and homes were tagged in a seven-block radius.

Yambrisak was able to get all the paint off his truck. However, he’s keeping a watchful eye on his driveway.