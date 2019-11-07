37-year-old Akron man dies in crash after swerving to avoid hitting deer

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 37-year-old Akron man has died after swerving his car to avoid hitting a deer and being ejected from the vehicle.

According to Lawrence Township police, the crash occurred Monday around 6:30 p.m.

A witness said the man was traveling northbound on State Route 21 at approximately 70 mph. She claims she was in the left lane when he passed her.

She says she saw a large deer standing in the middle of the right lane. She told police the man swerved to the right to avoid hitting the deer.

His vehicle reportedly rolled several times before coming to rest on a guardrail. The man was ejected from the vehicle and found lying next to the guardrail.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.