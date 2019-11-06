Watch out: 150-ton high voltage transformer being escorted in Medina County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio -- It's certainly not something you see on the road every day.

FirstEnergy said a high-voltage transformer is being escorted in Medina County to its final destination at a substation in Brook Park.

The transformer weighs 150 tons and is on a trailer that is 16 feet wide and over 100 feet long.

Crews are escorting it so they can lift wires and traffic signals along the way to make room for it.

It started out in Wadsworth Wednesday around noon and FOX 8 crews got video as it went along State Route 57 at just before 3 p.m.

FirstEnergy said it's moving at about 3 mph.

It may take two days to get to its destination.