Unseasonably cold temperatures with chance of snow Thursday

CLEVELAND - Our temperatures are going to get MUCH colder starting Thursday! Plus, we’ll toss rain/snow into the forecast which will transition snow and eventually lake-effect snow on Friday. It’s something we’ll be watching as we head through our unseasonably chilly month of November thus far.

The initial switch over to snow will melt due to the warm surface/ground. That being said, here’s general thinking from the switch over from a minor lake-effect Thursday night into midday Friday:

We’ll be in stuck in an ‘active’ cycle for the week with clipper systems every few days. There are several chances for accumulating snow starting tomorrow as well as next week. Long range outlook keeps temperatures well below normal for the next 2 weeks!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

