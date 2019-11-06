Target announces ‘HoliDeals,’ unveils Black Friday 2019 ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Target's highly anticipated Black Friday ad is officially here.

The company released its holiday ad Wednesday morning, featuring discounts on toys, electronics, kitchenware and more.

Target also announced its "HoliDeals" program which will feature thousands of deals on décor, electronics, toys and more throughout the upcoming holiday season.

The retailer is kicking off the holiday shopping season this week with a two-day Black Friday Preview sale on Nov. 8 and 9 which features four times the number of deals as last year.

Target says they hope the extended sales will make it easier for customers to save throughout the holidays.

“This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target. That’s why we’re introducing HoliDeals, which will feature savings on thousands of items throughout the season, and it all kicks off this weekend,” Rick Gomez, Target's executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer, said in a press release. “Our expanded Black Friday Preview Sale is just the beginning of a season full of savings. And with our biggest investment ever in guest service, our teams will be ready to help guests shop and save with ease this holiday season.”

Additionally, like last year, Target's official Black Friday deals will start online early Thanksgiving morning. Stores will open at 5 p.m Nov. 28, Thanksgiving day and close 1 a.m. They will then re-open on Nov. 29, Black Friday at 7 a.m. Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members can get early access to deals on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The company is also offering cyber week savings available Dec. 1-8, as well as Green Monday savings on Dec. 9. The company has not revealed specific sales for these dates.

Here are some of the deals included in Target's "Holideals" promotions:

Black Friday Preview Sale, Nov. 8-9:

5% off all digital Target gift card purchases

TCL 40” 1080p Smart LED Roku TV $169.99 (reg. $259.99)

Nikon D3500 18-55mm Camera $399.99 (reg. $849.99).

A $200 Target gift card with any purchase of the newest generation iPhones.

Jetson Strike Hoverboard for $95 (reg. $149.99)

Beats Solo3 for $129.99 (reg. $299.99).

Dyson V7 Motorhead for $199.99 (reg. $299.99)

Instant Pot Nova for $64.95 (reg. $99.95)

By one-get-one 50% off on hair care brands including Garnier, Aussie, Pantene and Herbal Essences

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals, Nov. 28-Nov. 30

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $169.99 (reg. $199.99)

Keurig K-mini for $49.99 (reg. $89.99)

Power 3 Qt Air Fryer for $49.99 (reg. $99.99)

Tech 5” Digital Video Monitor PTZ with 2 Cameras for $84.99 (reg. $169.99)

Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat for $89.99 (reg. $179.99)

Buy-one-get-one sales on select toy brands

Other Holiday Deals

Special savings online every weekend between Nov. 16 - Dec. 15

Red Card Early Access Sale on Nov. 27 on Target.com

Target Circle Early Access Sale starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 on Target.com

Cyber Week savings Dec. 1-8

Green Monday deals Dec. 9

