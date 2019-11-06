× Supreme Court denies former Akron police Captain Douglas Prade’s petition for new trial in death of ex-wife

AKRON, Ohio — The United States Supreme Court has ruled that former Akron police Captain Douglas Prade will not be granted a new trial in the death of his ex-wife, Dr. Margo Prade. The nation’s highest court made the ruling on Monday.

In 1998, a Summit County jury found Prade guilty of killing his ex-wife inside her van just before Thanksgiving in 1997, in the parking lot of her Akron medical office. Prade was sentenced to life in prison.

Since his conviction, Prade, 73, has maintained his innocence. Prade experienced several months of freedom when he was released from prison in January 2013. That’s when a Summit County judge ruled that DNA evidence presented at trial could exonerate Prade. Defense attorneys contend the DNA found on a bite mark on Margo Prade’s clothing belonged to a man other than Douglas Prade. Although that person has never been identified.

Defense attorneys contend that more advanced DNA testing techniques could exonerate their client. Prosecutors at the time suggested that some of the evidence could have deteriorated over time.

Prosecutors appealed and a different Summit County judge ordered Prade back behind bars in 2014, where he has been ever since.

This office has fought for justice for Margo since she was brutally murdered by her husband more than 20 years ago. Now with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Margo and her family can finally be at peace and rest easy knowing Douglas Prade can no longer appeal his case and will remain where he belongs, in prison,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a statement.

Prade’s defense attorney, David Alden, tells FOX 8 he is very disappointed by the ruling, saying he believes they argued a compelling case to get Douglas Prade a new trial. He says his defense team, which includes lawyers from the Ohio Innocence Project, will consider other options.

Continuing coverage, here.