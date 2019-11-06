Students from Willoughby-Eastlake school district walk out in protest of failed levy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – Voters rejected a tax levy in the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District Tuesday.

53% of people who participated in the election voted against it.

The tax levy would have funded operational expenses.

The school district said they needed to replace money that would be phased out by a reduction in Tangible Personal Property money from the state.

The district had said if the levy failed, it would have to make cuts in transportation, middle school and freshman athletics and some extracurricular activities.

The school board will need to make decisions about what programs will be cut.

It is estimated the tax levy would have added around $8 million dollars.

Some students walked out of school Wednesday in protest of the levy’s failure.

They were carrying signs protesting cuts to arts programs in the school, although decisions about what programs will be cut have not been made.

