Safety Randall returns to practice with struggling Browns

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Damarious Randall #23 of the Cleveland Browns leans in to break up a first quarter pass intended for Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio–Browns starting safety Damarious Randall has returned to practice after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Randall’s return is significant because the struggling Browns (2-6) are thin at the position after releasing Jermaine Whitehead. The team cut Whitehead on Monday after he posted profane, threatening messages on Twitter following Cleveland’s loss in Denver on Sunday.

Randall got hurt in the Browns’ loss to Seattle on Oct. 13.

Starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and tight ends Pharaoh Brown (concussion) and Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) were missing from Wednesday’s practice. Coach Freddie Kitchens was vague on their status other than saying they were considered day-to-day as the Browns prepare to host the Buffalo Bills (6-2) this week.

Left tackle Greg Robinson practiced after suffering an ankle injury against the Broncos. He got hurt, returned to the game and left again.

Cleveland has lost four straight.

