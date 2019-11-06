Police: Dayton detective shot in drug raid suffered ‘tragically not survivable’ injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio — Police have provided an update on the officer that was shot and critically injured while serving a drug-related warrant at a Dayton home on Monday.

Authorities say detectives knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering the house. Police say DelRio was shot in the face twice as Drug Enforcement Administration task force members went into a basement.

Police say he remains on advanced life support and suffered injuries that are "tragically not survivable."

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Det. DelRio will continue to give to the community even after his death as an organ donor. He was a dedicated public servant for 30 years.

#OfficerShot #Update - Det. DelRio remains on advanced life support after suffering injuries that are tragically not survivable. Not surprisingly, after 30 years of dedicated public service, Det. DelRio will continue to give of himself by being an organ donor upon his death. pic.twitter.com/4OteVi0lfK — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 6, 2019

According to federal authorities, a man has been charged with assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and two other men are charged with conspiring to distribute drugs including fentanyl in connection to this incident.

