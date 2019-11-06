Officials working to repair Cleveland water main break that caused accident on I-90

CLEVELAND — Officials are working to repair a water main break that caused a car accident on Interstate 90.

A water main break on South Marginal Road, just west of East 55th Street, flooded all lanes of I-90 eastbound around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle crashed on the interstate due to the water. The driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for a short time and residents of the Shoreline Apartments complex were without water for several hours.

The Cleveland Water Department says, as of 4:15 p.m., officials are still working to repair the 12 inch break.

At this time there is no estimated time frame for the completion of repairs.