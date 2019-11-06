Nestlé Toll House gives holiday baking an icy flare with ‘Frozen II’ cookie dough, baking morsels

CLEVELAND – Do you want to bake some cookies? Well, Queen Elsa and Princess Anna want to make your holiday baking a little bit easier.

Nestlé Toll House has released new baking morsels and a special snowy sugar cookie dough in honor of the release of Disney’s Frozen II.

The company is making it easy to give your cookies some icy, frozen flare.

Nestlé Toll House Disney’s Frozen II Sugar Cookie Dough makes 20 cookies. The pre-cut sugar cookies are topped with snowflake sprinkles for the ultimate winter design.

Nestlé says the cookies are made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They’re on sale at select stores including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and Target for $2.99 per package.

Nestlé Toll House Disney’s Frozen II Morsels are blue and white swirled vanilla morsels that can be baked into your favorite holiday cookie or melted for perfect dipping or drizzling.

They’re made with real vanilla and no artificial flavors. You can find them on the shelves of your favorite grocery store for $3.19 a bag until the end of December.

Meanwhile, Elsa and Anna can be found on the big screen when Frozen II hits theaters on Thursday, November 21.

More on Frozen II, here.