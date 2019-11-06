Mother wanted for murder after delivering stillborn with toxic levels of meth



HANFORD, California – The Hanford Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a mother who gave birth to a stillborn male fetus in September.

The warrant was issued after the coroner’s office determined the fetus’ death was a homicide due to toxic levels of meth in his system.

Police say 25-year-old Chelsea Becker has had multiple children removed from her custody because of substance abuse.

According to investigators, Becker admitted she used meth as late as three days prior to giving birth.