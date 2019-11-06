Local teen in need of kidney donor as twin brother thrives after transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio - Several months after a 15-year-old boy received a second kidney transplant, his twin remains in and out of the hospital as he awaits news of a donor.

Similar to their image, Cameron and Jacob Meadows have lived near identical lives. Both were born with bilateral renal dysplasia and began dialysis shortly after birth.

Their mother, Beth Meadows, says both her boys received a kidney transplant when they were three years old. However, as they grew their health declined.

In April a billboard advertisement was purchased to help the teens find a kidney donor.

Cameron received a kidney transplant in August and now, months later, Jacob is still hoping for a donor.

Meadows says Jacob is often tired and in a brain fog that makes it harder for him to process information.

"As a mom it's hard to watch and part of what makes it difficult to watch is that Cameron who is now healthy will hold himself back to not leave Jacob behind," said Meadows.

Meadows, who lives in Huron, says they recently returned home from a hospital were Jacob required recent surgery.

"She kind of like cried a little when we got the call for Cameron, like straight up tears and everything. So yeah, I think she'd be the same if we found one for me too," said Jacob checking his blood pressure at the kitchen table.

"Please consider donating there are so many people waiting and it's something you can do while you're here in this earth," said Meadows.

Click here to learn more about organ donation in Ohio.

